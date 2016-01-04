Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Calcium Channel May Be Therapeutic Target For Preterm Labor

Biochemistry: Modulation of TRPV4 channel affects contraction of uterine tissue

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

About 15 million babies are born preterm each year, according to the World Health Organization. And current therapies don’t work well at preventing preterm birth. Evidence suggests that increases in intracellular Ca2+ levels help induce contractions, but blocking the main calcium channel doesn’t prolong gestation. David N. Cornfield of Stanford University and coworkers now show that a nonselective calcium channel, transient receptor potential vanilloid 4 (TRPV4), plays a role in controlling contractions in uterine tissue (Sci. Transl. Med. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aad0376). Expression of this protein in uterine cell membranes increases as pregnancy progresses. Uterine contractility decreases when TRPV4 is blocked and increases when it’s stimulated. In a mouse model of preterm labor, blocking TRPV4 delayed the onset of labor. The team gave pregnant mice RU-486 to chemically induce contractions. Giving the mice the TRPV4 antagonist HC 067047 delayed delivery of the pups. On the basis of these results, the researchers propose that TRPV4 may be a potential therapeutic target for preventing preterm labor.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nerve signaling encourages tumor growth
Raising Hope For Male Contraception
How Amyloid-β Harms Neurons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE