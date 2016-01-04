Fighting Irreproducibility

Having observed the institutionalized generation of publications touting irreproducible results, I read with interest the interview with Leonard P. Freedman (C&EN, Sept. 7, 2015, page 31). The four main causes of irreproducibility that Freedman identifies—inadequate laboratory protocols (11%), data analysis and reporting problems (25%), poor study design (28%), and improper use of biological reagents and reference materials (36%)—all seem to be education- and training-related.
Until we as a community recognize that having a degree, even an advanced degree, does not make someone an expert in all areas of chemistry and invest in the education and training of technical staff, I am afraid this problem will continue. I also believe this problem will continue until academic institutions recognize that students and students’ future employers are their customers and they modify undergraduate and graduate education.
Robert J. Kobelski
Alpharetta, Ga.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter