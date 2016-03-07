Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cheap oil hits BASF

by Alex Scott
March 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The low cost of oil—currently about $37 per barrel—is dealing BASF, the world’s largest chemical company and an oil and gas producer, a series of financial challenges. The firm’s 2015 profits fell 22.7% to $4.5 billion on sales of $79.5 billion, down 5.2%, largely because of the low oil price and slowing growth in China’s economy, Kurt Bock, BASF’s chairman, said at the firm’s recent financial results briefing. If the oil price dips below $30 per barrel, BASF will experience a further decline in profits, Bock said. Oil’s collapse has also forced the firm to reconsider plans to build a major methanol-to-propylene plant in Freeport, Texas. “If the price of oil is low, then it is very competitive against this natural gas process,” Bock said of the proposed plant’s technology. The firm will decide whether to go ahead with the project by the end of June. BASF says it would be its largest-ever single-plant investment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nutrien shelves low-carbon ammonia project
German chemical makers see weak first-quarter sales
Europe woes hit earnings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE