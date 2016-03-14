Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ice is nice

March 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Your article about a refrigerated condenser for rotary evaporators, or rotovaps, describes a very useful invention for minimizing the use of laboratory dry ice and tap water (C&EN, Feb. 1, page 22). I applaud George Adjabeng for developing this apparatus, and I wish him well in this venture.

The article, however, did not mention that for much of the routine use of rotary evaporation there is an obvious and cost-effective alternative to both dry ice and tap water. That alternative is ice. In the organic chemistry teaching and research laboratories at Indiana State University, we have equipped our rotovaps with cold-finger (“dry ice”) condensers rather than the more commonly used spiral glass tube (“tap water”) condensers, but instead of filling the cold fingers with dry ice, we fill them with regular ice from a laboratory ice machine.

We began phasing in these condensers in the 1990s as a way to save water, and we have been very satisfied with the results. For example, there is certainly no need for us to ever be concerned about cooling water being left running overnight. On those rare occasions when we need a lower temperature, the rotovaps are already equipped to handle dry ice.

Richard Kjonaas
Terre Haute, Ind.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rotovap tricks
Charleston Chemists’ Experiences
Enabling Safe Water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE