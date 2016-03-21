Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

PET resin dumped in U.S., government finds

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Many beverage bottles are made from PET resin.
Photo shows bin of newly produced beverage bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate.
Credit: Shutterstock
Many beverage bottles are made from PET resin.

The Commerce Department has concluded that imports of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin from Canada, China, India, and Oman have been sold in the U.S. at less than fair value. The department began the investigation last year after DAK Americas, M&G Chemicals, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America filed complaints. The U.S. manufacturers claimed that imports of the resin from the four countries have been unfairly priced to undercut domestic producers and, except for those in Canada, foreign companies benefited from improper government subsidies. Although Commerce agreed that PET resin from China and India has been unfairly subsidized, it found no evidence that producers in Oman had received subsidies. Commerce says it will impose punitive duties if the U.S. International Trade Administration (ITA) finds that low-priced imports of PET resin from any of the four countries have damaged the U.S. industry. ITA is scheduled to make its final injury determinations on April 18. PET resin is a basic building block for plastic packaging materials, beverage containers, and other consumer products.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE