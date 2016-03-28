Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. to cooperate with Cuba and Argentina

by Cheryl Hogue
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Associated Press
Obama met with Cuban President Raúl Castro (left) last week before flying to Argentina.
Photo shows U.S. President Barack Obama standing next to Cuban President Raul Castro on March 21, 2016.
Credit: Associated Press
Obama met with Cuban President Raúl Castro (left) last week before flying to Argentina.

As part of President Barack Obama’s trip last week to Cuba and Argentina, the U.S. announced that it will work separately with the two nations to confront climate change. During the first U.S. presidential trip to Cuba in decades, the governments of the two nations agreed to cooperate on addressing ocean acidification. They also are exchanging information on helping farmers cope with the increases in drought, heat stress, and intense precipitation as well as the changes in pests that are predicted to accompany anthropogenic climate change. Argentina and the U.S., meanwhile, agreed to work together through a treaty called the Montreal protocol to phase down the global production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, widely used refrigerants that are potent greenhouse gases. The two nations said they will also collaborate through the International Civil Aviation Organization to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international commercial air flights. Argentina and the U.S. also pledged to cooperate on nuclear power R&D and safety.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE