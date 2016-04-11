Advertisement

Environment

ACS establishes Abu Dhabi chapter

by Ricardo McKlmon, ACS staff
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NYU Abu Dhabi Institute
A group of woman members of the Abu Dhabi ACS chapter with ACS President Donna Nelson.
Credit: NYU Abu Dhabi Institute

On March 21, in Abu Dhabi, the American Chemical Society launched the ACS United Arab Emirates International Chemical Sciences Chapter. The event took place during the inaugural Middle-Eastern Materials Science Conference, hosted by New York University, Abu Dhabi. ACS President Donna Nelson (third from right), shown here with United Arab Emirates student chapter members, noted in her remarks that the new chapter embodies ACS’s commitment to “cooperate with scientists internationally and shall be concerned with the worldwide application of chemistry to the needs of humanity.” ACS now has 16 International Chemical Sciences Chapters.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

