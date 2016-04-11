ACS establishes Abu Dhabi chapter

On March 21, in Abu Dhabi, the American Chemical Society launched the ACS United Arab Emirates International Chemical Sciences Chapter. The event took place during the inaugural Middle-Eastern Materials Science Conference, hosted by New York University, Abu Dhabi. ACS President Donna Nelson (third from right), shown here with United Arab Emirates student chapter members, noted in her remarks that the new chapter embodies ACS’s commitment to “cooperate with scientists internationally and shall be concerned with the worldwide application of chemistry to the needs of humanity.” ACS now has 16 International Chemical Sciences Chapters.
