Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Important journalism

April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Rick Mullin’s article on the fate of a small Louisiana town when a large chemical company moves in was a very important, oft neglected, piece of journalism (C&EN, March 21, page 33). I applaud you for illuminating the lesser-known consequences of an industry we are all a part of. More writing like Mr. Mullin’s is encouraged for your magazine so that chemists can aspire to become better informed stewards of our discipline.

Maurice K. Payne
Iowa City, Iowa

Corrections:
March 7, page 9: The science news story about UC Berkeley pondering whether to disband its College of Chemistry incorrectly stated that Gilbert N. Lewis was an organic chemist. Although Lewis made many contributions to organic chemistry, he was a physical chemist by training.

March 7, page 40: The cover story about regenerating degraded soil incorrectly said the amount of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere increases by about 4.3 billion metric tons annually. The amount of carbon in the Earth’s atmosphere increases by that amount annually.

March 14, page 11: In the science news story on intrazeolitic chemistry, the formula for the reduced form of the benzene mimic is C3H3O3+, not C3H3O32+.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Re: LGBT chemists
… Others Find It
Kudos On Djerassi

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE