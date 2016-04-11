Important journalism

Corrections:

March 7, page 9: The science news story about UC Berkeley pondering whether to disband its College of Chemistry incorrectly stated that Gilbert N. Lewis was an organic chemist. Although Lewis made many contributions to organic chemistry, he was a physical chemist by training.

March 7, page 40: The cover story about regenerating degraded soil incorrectly said the amount of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere increases by about 4.3 billion metric tons annually. The amount of carbon in the Earth’s atmosphere increases by that amount annually.