Elmer Joseph Huber Jr., 93, died on Oct. 30, 2013, in Richland, Wash.
“Kin, as he was known by his friends, worked in explosives for the World War II effort before joining Los Alamos National Laboratory. Early work at the lab included arming devices for tower tests at the Nevada Test Site. After the war, he worked on the thermochemistry of the actinides and laser purification of silane. He published many papers and was an invited speaker at a symposium in Vienna. During his 35 years at Los Alamos, he and his beloved wife, Marilyn, won many bridge championships and enjoyed a home-based business making hand-cut glass wind chimes from wine bottles. They were married for 61 years.”—Jenny (Huber) Sontag, daughter
Most recent title: chemist, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1942
Survivors: daughter, Jenny (Huber) Sontag
