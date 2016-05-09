George Gilbert

Gilbert, 81, died on May 13, 2015, in Granville, Ohio.
“In 1985, Gilbert embarked on a 15,500-mile train trip over 29 days to exhibit his classroom chemistry kits at 41 colleges, in an effort to help enrich science educators across the U.S. He also developed, conducted, and taught chemical demonstrations for others to perform at the Center of Science & Industry in Columbus.”—Ginny Sharkey, colleague
Most recent title: Wickenden Chair of Chemistry, Denison University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Antioch College, 1958; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Michigan State University, 1963
Survivors: wife, Marilyn; daughters, Amy Gilbert Berman and Lisa; son, Jeff
