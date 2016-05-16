Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Protein dance on nanoparticle surface revealed

NMR technique glimpses ubiquitin dynamics on nanoparticle

by Stu Borman
May 16, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Dynamics of ubiquitin (gray ribbon) on the surface of a lipid nanoparticle show that the protein rotates (red arrow) about an internal rotation axis perpendicular to the surface while wobbling (black double arrow) more rapidly in a cone-shaped volume.
Graphic shows NMR-determined rotation and wobbling motions the protein ubiquitin undergoes on a lipid nanoparticle surface.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Dynamics of ubiquitin (gray ribbon) on the surface of a lipid nanoparticle show that the protein rotates (red arrow) about an internal rotation axis perpendicular to the surface while wobbling (black double arrow) more rapidly in a cone-shaped volume.

The growing use of nanomaterials in biomedical applications makes understanding nanoparticle-protein interactions an important goal. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy is a promising way to probe such interactions. But because of the huge size difference between nanoparticles and proteins, protein peaks disappear in nanoparticle NMR spectra, making the interactions invisible. G. Marius Clore, Vitali Tugarinov, and coworkers at the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases have now developed an NMR technique that can image protein dynamics on lipid-based nanoparticle surfaces (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b02654). They made the advance after recognizing that NMR properties of nanoparticle-bound proteins depend on nanoparticle size. By analyzing changes in NMR “exchange lifetime broadening” when ubiquitin binds different-sized nanoparticles, the researchers found that the protein rotates in microseconds around an internal axis approximately perpendicular to nanoparticle surfaces while wobbling in nanoseconds in a cone centered on the axis. The approach “shows the power of NMR to unravel atomic-level details of protein states,” comments Hanudatta S. Atreya of the Indian Institute of Science. “No other technique can provide this information in such detail.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE