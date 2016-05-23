Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Congress moves on emergency Zika funding

by Britt E. Erickson
May 23, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: James Gathany
Aedes aegypti mosquito feeding on a human host.
Credit: James Gathany

U.S. lawmakers are one step closer to providing money to fight the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been linked to birth defects. But they still don’t agree on how much money should be spent. The House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would provide $622.1 million in aid to combat Zika for the remainder of fiscal 2016.

How much money should go to fight the Zika virus?

• House of Representatives: $622 million
• Senate: $1.1 billion
• President Obama: $1.9 billion

The money would be offset primarily by unused funds intended for work on the Ebola virus. The Senate meanwhile passed its own $1.1 billion emergency Zika funding plan last week as an amendment to two unrelated 2017 appropriations bills that were combined. The Senate plan does not require offsets. President Barack Obama has threatened to veto the House measure, calling it “woefully inadequate.” Earlier this year, Obama urged Congress to pass a $1.9 billion Zika package.

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE