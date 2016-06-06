Joseph Clifford Catlin 

Catlin, 73, died on March 3 in Westbrook, Conn.
“I have memories of Joe reading the Journal of Organic Chemistry and the Journal of the American Chemical Society in the mornings before work. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, backpacking in the Great Smoky Mountains, and leading paddling trips in the South Carolina Lowcountry.”—Kelly Catlin, daughter
Most recent title: production chemist, Bayer
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Arizona, 1963; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1966
Survivors: daughters, Kristina Johnston and Kelly
