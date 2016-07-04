Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Presenting a ferrocene Ferris wheel

Fused ferrocene units form redox-active nanorings that offer possibilities for host-guest, electronic, and magnetic applications

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem.
Chemists have prepared fused ferrocene nanorings for the first time, including this six-membered version that is an organometallic analog of benzene.
Structure of a cyclic molecule made up of six fused ferrocene units.
Credit: Nat. Chem.
Chemists have prepared fused ferrocene nanorings for the first time, including this six-membered version that is an organometallic analog of benzene.

By fusing ferrocene molecules together, a research team has prepared new iron-based macrocycles that resemble a Ferris wheel. Ferrocene linear chains and macrocycles have been made before, but they contained spacer groups separating the metallocene units, which don’t allow much interaction between the iron atoms. Michael S. Inkpen, Nicholas J. Long, and Tim Albrecht of Imperial College London and their colleagues have now made examples in which five to nine ferrocene units are fused by direct cyclopentadienyl C–C linkages. These redox-active ferrous/ferric nanorings have substantial charge delocalization and are more stable than previous ferrocene-based macromolecules, with the six-membered version representing an organometallic analog of benzene (Nat. Chem. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2553). The researchers made the ferrocene rings via copper-mediated Ullmann coupling reactions of dilute solutions of iodinated ferrocene or linear ferrocene oligomers. The internal cavity of the molecules provides opportunities for host-guest chemistry, and the charge delocalization could lead to electronic and magnetic applications, the researchers say. The team is now investigating more efficient synthetic routes to the macrocycles and methods for derivatizing the rings and potentially linking them together to form large-scale arrays.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorine-studded nanohoops assembled in 1 pot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iminoborane units add inorganic flavor to polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Highly Warped Graphene Discovered

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE