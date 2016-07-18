Francis Truesdale Bonner, 94, died on Feb. 15 in Setauket, N.Y.
“Francis Bonner participated in the Manhattan Project. From 1958 to 1970, he served as founding chairman of Stony Brook University’s brand-new department of chemistry, and he built this unit up from a small handful of faculty and staff into one of the discipline’s most important and productive centers. His own research focused on nitrogen chemistry, including nitric oxide. He loved nature, hiking, and bicycling and was a devoted amateur violist. His sense of humor, with him until the end, will be sorely missed.”—Michael Bonner, son
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Stony Brook University, SUNY
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Utah, 1942; M.S., chemistry, Yale University, 1944; Ph.D., chemistry, Yale University, 1945
Survivors: wife, Jane Carlberg; daughter, Rachel Levi; and son, Michael
