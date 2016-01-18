Call For Papers: MARM 2016

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting, which will be held June 9–12 at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, in Riverdale, N.Y. The meeting is being hosted by the ACS New York Section and will highlight the theme “Chemistry: Past, Present & Future.”
In addition to 50 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will also feature keynote speaker Ronald Breslow of Columbia University, a 125th anniversary banquet of the ACS New York Section, a Chemagination competition by high school students, and green chemistry training for high school teachers on pollution prevention in New York City schools.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN this spring; the online program will be available on May 9.
Abstracts are due on March 21. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit marmacs.org/2016.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter