Douglas E. Applequist, 85, died on Jan. 30 in Champaign, Ill.
“As a high school student, Doug told a guidance counselor that he loved all fields of science so much that he’d enjoy pursuing any of them, but that it was important to have a career that didn’t require public speaking. At the counselor’s suggestion, Doug started college as an entomology major, but was so captivated by a chemistry class that he changed course (and overcame his fear of public speaking). His boundless curiosity, and his unfailing instinct to treat others with kindness and decency, will be dearly missed.”—Jenny Applequist, daughter
Most recent title: emeritus professor of chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1952; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1955
Survivors: wife, Linda, and daughters, Wendy and Jenny
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter