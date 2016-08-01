Advertisement

Business

Ag boosts deal values

by Marc S. Reisch
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Most Popular in Business

The value of chemical merger and acquisition offers reached $67.1 billion in the second quarter of this year, mostly because of activity in agricultural chemicals. Deal values in the quarter were almost seven times as high as those in the year-earlier quarter, according to a recent report from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Most of the increase was driven by one $55.2 billion megadeal—Bayer’s proposed acquisition of Monsanto—which, along with a subsequent offer in July, was rejected. Because of agricultural chemical deals, aggregate values in each of the past three quarters have exceeded $60 billion, a figure unprecedented since the Great Recession, PwC says. Those deals include Dow Chemical’s merger with DuPont and ChemChina’s planned purchase of Syngenta. Shareholders have already approved the Dow-DuPont combination. If one or both of the other deals move forward, they will likely trigger a round of divestitures and provide opportunities for players now sitting on the sidelines, PwC points out.

