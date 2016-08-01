Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA readies to regulate aircraft CO2 emissions

by Cheryl Hogue
August 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Textron Aviation
Cessna Citation CJ3+ jets are among the aircraft covered by EPA’s plans to regulate CO2 emissions from planes.
Photo shows a Cessna Citation CJ3+ jet being flown over a canyon.
Credit: Textron Aviation
Cessna Citation CJ3+ jets are among the aircraft covered by EPA’s plans to regulate CO2 emissions from planes.

The U.S. took the first step toward regulating carbon dioxide emissions from aircraft last week when the Environmental Protection Agency determined that these releases endanger the health and welfare of current and future generations. EPA’s move establishes the reasoning for Clean Air Act standards for CO emissions from aircraft. Domestic and international flights originating in the U.S. account for 3% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the agency. EPA’s expected CO2 regulations would affect aircraft as small as the Embraer E170 and as large as commercial jetliners including the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 747. The agency doesn’t indicate what those future emission standards might be. However, EPA points out that it and the Federal Aviation Administration traditionally work through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to help establish international emission standards for aircraft. Then, EPA issues U.S. standards that are at least as strict as those set by ICAO, the United Nations’ aviation agency. ICAO is expected to approve CO2 standards for aircraft in October and formally adopt them in March 2017.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Activists Seek Deadline For EPA Ozone Limit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bill Excludes U.S. Airlines From EU Law
EPA Misses Another Greenhouse Gas Deadline

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE