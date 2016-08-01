Gregory Leonardos, 80, died on June 16 in Arlington, Mass.
“Gregory Leonardos spent his life working as a food and flavor tester and as an odor pollution control specialist. He worked for companies like Anheuser-Busch, Maxwell House, and Frito-Lay, as well as petrochemical plants and water treatment facilities. Part of his job was to minimize odor pollution in the neighborhood, and his main tool in this process was his nose. His job took him around the world to Europe, Australia, and Asia. Greg’s ‘Food and Flavor’ course was among the most popular nonbusiness classes at Bentley University. Students would engage in experiments such as taste-testing beer, M&M’s, and Oreo cookies. He received excellent feedback on his courses every year.”—Julia Leonardos, granddaughter
Most recent title: adjunct professor of chemistry, Bentley University; Framingham State University; and University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth
Education: B.A., chemistry, Harvard University, 1957; M.Sc., biochemistry, Northeastern University, 1964; M.B.A., Northeastern University, 1966
Survivors: wife, Virginia; sons, Nicholas and Charles; and two grandchildren
