Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Calling for studies on how to diversify science workforce

by Andrea Widener
August 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The rigorous, evidence-based approaches used in research should be applied to increasing diversity in science, according to three higher education organizations. The Association of Public & Land-grant Universities, the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities, and the Association of American Medical Colleges studied the lack of diversity in the biomedical sciences. Their report says individual universities are trying their own diversity initiatives, but a broader approach would allow evidence about successful interventions to be more widely shared. Among its recommendations, the report suggests a focus on graduate school programs that can reduce what is called stereotype threat, which is when individuals feel judged with stereotypes about their minority group. It also suggests studying ways to encourage more minority graduate students to continue in postdoctoral studies and, eventually, academia. One change that might work now, the report says, is using holistic review to get a more diverse pool of graduate students. The strategy, which focuses on an applicant’s entire experience rather than just test scores or grades, has increased diversity in medical schools.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE