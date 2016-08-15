Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alanna Schepartz will take the helm of Biochemistry

by Linda Wang
August 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Schepartz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Richard Mosse
Photo of Alanna Schepartz.
Credit: Richard Mosse

Alanna Schepartz, the Milton Harris ’29 Ph.D. Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Yale University, has been appointed the new editor-in-chief of the ACS peer-​reviewed journal Biochemistry.

She will begin her appointment on Aug. 1, succeeding interim editor-in-chief Charles R. Sanders, who stepped in last year after the sudden death of Richard Armstrong, who had served as editor-in-chief of the journal for 12 years.

Since 2005, Schepartz has been an associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Her research straddles the fields of biochemistry, chemical biology, and cell and synthetic biology, with a focus on understanding how macromolecular interactions control sophisticated biological processes such as information transfer, intracellular trafficking, and compartmentalization.

“With her broad knowledge of biochemical research, extensive relationships in the community, and outstanding editorial experience, I am confident that the journal will excel under her leadership and remain one of the most-cited titles in the field,” says James Milne, senior vice president of ACS Journals Publishing Group.

Schepartz says she is “supremely honored and thrilled. It’s a fantastic opportunity to develop a single journal known for outstanding, high-impact research on not only what biochemistry is, but also where biochemistry matters.”

She notes that big changes are coming to the journal. “I plan to change how the journal looks, what types of papers are accepted, even how papers in different subdisciplines are organized in each issue,” she says. “We will commission viewpoints pieces from experts in academia, industry, and finance and many more short, timely reviews, and we will initiate a new submission class focused solely on new methods. All of the great things about ACS journals—fast reviews by top scientists and no color or page charges—will of course remain unchanged.”

She notes that she will explain these changes in detail in an upcoming series of editorials in the journal beginning in August. “I want Biochemistry to be a preferred destination for outstanding, high-impact research in every subdiscipline that biochemistry touches, including cancer biology, all manner of nucleic acid biology, neurobiology, synthetic biology, immunology, and cell biology, in addition to the core areas of biophysics, structural biology and enzymology,” Schepartz says.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Philip Proteau to helm Journal of Natural Products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joan-Emma Shea and Gregory Scholes to take the helm of the Journal of Physical Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Applied Bio Materials to launch in April﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE