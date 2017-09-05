Advertisement

Environment

Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

September 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 36
Two candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2017 in this fall’s election. They are Peter K. Dorhout, vice president for research at Kansas State University, and Thomas R. Gilbert, acting chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2018 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2017 to 2019.

Candidates for director of District II are George M. Bodner, Arthur E. Kelly Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Education & Engineering at Purdue University, and Christina C. Bodurow, senior director of external sourcing in the medicines development unit at Eli Lilly & Co. in Indianapolis.

District II consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Indiana (except the St. Joseph Valley and Wabash Valley Sections), Kentucky, Michigan (except the Kalamazoo and Upper Peninsula Sections), North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee (except the Memphis Section), Pennsylvania (except the Central Pennsylvania, Erie, Lehigh Valley, Penn-York, and Susquehanna Valley Sections), Virginia, West Virginia; and those members with addresses in the states of Indiana (except the counties of Lake and Porter), Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan (except Dickinson County), Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2017 and running through 2019.

District IV will also be holding elections for director. Candidates are Rigoberto Hernandez, Thomas E. Gompf Professor at Johns Hopkins University, and Larry K. Krannich, executive director of the Alabama Academy of Science.

District IV consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee (except the East Tennessee, Nashville, and Northeast Tennessee Sections), Texas, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico; and those members with addresses in Arkansas (except the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Columbia, Drew, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Ouachita, and Union), Georgia (except the counties of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker, and Whitfield), Louisiana, and certain counties in Texas who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2017 and running through 2019.

Four candidates are running for two director-at-large positions. They are Joseph A. Heppert, associate vice chancellor for research at the University of Kansas; Kristin M. Omberg, group leader in the Chemical & Biological Signature Science Group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Dorothy J. Phillips, who is retired from Waters Corp.; and Kathleen M. Schulz, president of Business Results in Albuquerque, N.M. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term from 2017 to 2019.

All voting members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts II and IV will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.

All ballots will be mailed on Sept. 30. The deadline for voting or return of marked ballots, which may be done online or by paper ballot, respectively, is close of business on Oct. 28.

The ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections did not provide candidates with specific questions to frame their statements. Information about ACS policies for elections and campaigning can be found in Bulletin V, Bylaw 5, Section 13 and in “Guidelines for Campaigning & Communication.” Candidates’ views have also been posted online at www.acs.org/elections.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

