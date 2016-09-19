Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Putting terahertz radiation in context

September 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I read with excitement Mitch Jacoby’s article “Terahertz Radiation Probes Polymers” (C&EN, Aug. 15/22, page 30). The development of the terahertz radiation probe must be taken in context with other analytical and morphological techniques such as transmission electron microscopy when studying the crystallization of polymers such as poly(3-hydroxybutyrate), or PHB.

As can be seen in the photomicrographs on this page, the crystallization of PHB from solution undergoes significant ultrastructural changes as a function of time. The ultrastructural study of PHB pictured below was undertaken by P. H. Geil and me as a function of time over 36 hours.

As can be seen in figure 1, PHB initially forms as fibrous micelles that are 4 nm thick as measured by the shadow distance. The micelles then undergo a form of epitaxial crystallization. As can be seen in figure 2, the epitaxial fibers form into epitaxial lathlike and needle crystals on the order of 6 nm thick. Lastly, as can be seen in figure 3, the crystallites of PHB form a number of ultrastructures greater than 6 nm thick that are similar to those presented in Jacoby’s article.

The bottom line of this letter is for one to note that ultrastructural studies of PHB must be undertaken as a function of the polymer’s molecular weight, the concentration of polymer and solvent, the evaporation environment, time, and the available analytical techniques.

Sumner Barenberg
Boston

Correction

Sept. 5, page 28: A production error garbled the first paragraph of a profile of instrumentation executive Frank Witney. The paragraph should read, “In 2009, Frank Witney became chief executive officer of the fast-growing ion chromatography expert Dionex. Two years later, he sold Dionex to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $2.1 billion. Witney then joined the struggling genetics microarray maker Affymetrix, where he helped engineer a turnaround. In March, he sold Affymetrix for $1.3 billion to a company he knew well: Thermo Fisher.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching emulsions freeze﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN Webinar: New Method for Accurate Nanoparticle Size and Concentration Measurements
Acoustic Therapy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE