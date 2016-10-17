Advertisement

Environment

U.K. butterfly population on the decline

by Britt E. Erickson
October 17, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 41
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Red peacock butterfly with blue eye-spot wing markings.
Credit: Shutterstock

The U.K. witnessed its largest decline ever this year in the number of butterflies observed during its annual summer butterfly count. Data from the environmental group Butterfly Conservation show that more than half of the 20 butterfly species monitored in the U.K. have declined since last year, including the peacock butterfly shown here. The group says habitat destruction, climate change, and pesticides are all involved.

