ACS hosts workshop on general chemistry performance expectations

Thirty-three faculty members from 15 higher education institutions, including community colleges, primarily undergraduate institutions, and research-intensive universities, gathered for a workshop at ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16–18 to explore general chemistry performance expectations.Participants engaged in small group activities to develop one or two performance expectations as well as action plans to implement the performance expectations in their courses. Workshop facilitators will provide ongoing guidance over the remainder of the academic year.
The initiative builds on the work of a joint task force of ACS’s Society Committee on Education and Division of Chemical Education, which mapped out a process for developing and implementing performance expectations that integrate general chemistry content, scientific practices, and cross-curricula connections.
The workshop was supported by the ACS Education Division; additional workshops are being planned.
