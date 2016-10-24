Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS hosts workshop on general chemistry performance expectations

by Linda Wang
October 24, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Thirty-three faculty members from 15 higher education institutions, including community colleges, primarily undergraduate institutions, and research-intensive universities, gathered for a workshop at ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16–18 to explore general chemistry performance expectations.Participants engaged in small group activities to develop one or two performance expectations as well as action plans to implement the performance expectations in their courses. Workshop facilitators will provide ongoing guidance over the remainder of the academic year.

The initiative builds on the work of a joint task force of ACS’s Society Committee on Education and Division of Chemical Education, which mapped out a process for developing and implementing performance expectations that integrate general chemistry content, scientific practices, and cross-curricula connections.

The workshop was supported by the ACS Education Division; additional workshops are being planned.

A room of people listening to a presentation.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Faculty listen to a presentation on the need for performance expectations in general chemistry.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supporting collaborations for chemical safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Faculty gather for academic leadership workshop
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Maine Local Section convenes student chapter leaders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE