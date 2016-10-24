Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Countries set schedules for reducing HFCs

by Cheryl Hogue
October 24, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Nations worldwide will begin limiting the amount of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) they use within the next dozen years, under an international deal finalized earlier this month. HFCs, potent greenhouse gases used as refrigerants, were adopted as replacements for ozone-depleting chemicals including chlorofluorocarbons. Under an agreement completed in Kigali, Rwanda, industrialized countries will begin reducing their use of HFCs by 2019. Most developing countries, including China, will freeze their HFC use starting in 2024 then pare their consumption back starting in 2029. A handful of developing countries that have hot climates—Persian Gulf states, India, and Pakistan—opted for a slower HFC reduction path. They agreed to freeze use of these substances starting in 2028 and begin ratcheting it back by 2032. Global chemical companies, which are introducing more climate-friendly alternatives to HFCs, such as hydrofluoroolefins, support the deal. But Greenpeace International’s Paula Tejón Carbajal says the success of the agreement will hinge on how fast developing countries switch to so-called natural refrigerants, such as ammonia or carbon dioxide, and avoid the use of HFOs, which she calls toxic.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA beefs up rules to curb HFC use
Paris Agreement to curb climate change took off
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The global push against hydrofluorocarbons

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE