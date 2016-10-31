Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Uniform EU regulation of cannabidiol sought

by Britt E. Erickson
October 31, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Countries in the European Union should harmonize regulation of products that contain cannabidiol (CBD), a nonpsychoactive component of marijuana and industrial hemp, says the European Industrial Hemp Association, an industry group. CBD is found in a growing number of products including dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Such products are increasingly popular because of CBD’s purported health benefits, including treatment for cancer, pain, anxiety, and neuromuscular disorders. Currently, the EU has “only a tenuous patchwork of CBD regulation,” the hemp industry group says. For example, regulators in the U.K. and Germany recently classified CBD as a drug. In a position paper released on Oct. 27, the hemp business group suggests a three-tiered approach to regulating products containing the compound. “At high doses, CBD can be a medicinal product” and should be regulated as a drug, the group says. But “at physiological doses, CBD should be regarded as an over-the-counter product or a food supplement,” the industry group advocates, arguing that “low CBD concentrations and doses should be allowed in food products without any restrictions.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE