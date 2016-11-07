Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

China forces plants to move

by Jean-François Tremblay
November 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Because of increased safety concerns and new land-use plans, China is ordering some factories to relocate. AkzoNobel will spend $100 million to move and expand its facilities in Tianjin, a city where a massive explosion occurred at a hazardous materials warehouse in August 2015. At its new location in Tianjin’s Nangang Chemical Park, Akzo plans to increase capacity and upgrade safety and environmental features. In Tianjin, the firm produces chemicals including cold and ambient peroxides, thermoset peroxides, and cross-linking peroxides. Separately, the Shanghai government just paid $60 million to Shanghai Hutchison Pharmaceuticals as compensation for relocating one of its facilities. The joint venture of Hutchison China MediTech and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings earlier received $31 million and will ultimately get $113 million for moving its plant. The plant was at a site 12 km south of Shanghai that was rezoned in 2014. The firms are now spending $95 million to build a facility further outside Shanghai with triple the original capacity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

WuXi and Samsung invest in biologics
Dow plans South China specialties hub
WuXi delists its small-molecule subsidiary STA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE