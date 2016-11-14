Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA approves dicamba use on modified crops

by Britt E. Erickson
November 14, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA has cleared the way for the Monsanto herbicide dicamba (3,6-​dichloro-​2-methoxybenzoic acid) to be used on soybeans and cotton that have been genetically modified to tolerate the chemical. Both EPA and Monsanto claim that the product, sold under the name Xtendimax with Vapor Grip Technology, has lower volatility than other dicamba formulations that were allegedly used illegally in Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee earlier this year. More than 100 farmers filed complaints over the summer against their neighbors, claiming that illegally sprayed dicamba drifted onto their property and damaged soybeans that were not engineered to tolerate it. The situation escalated and a farmer in Arkansas was shot and killed over an alleged dispute about dicamba. EPA says that it is still investigating whether dicamba was used illegally. USDA previously approved the sale of soybeans that tolerate dicamba, but farmers could not legally use the herbicide on the soybeans until EPA gave its stamp of approval. Environmental groups are concerned that use of dicamba on the two crops will lead to a jump in the herbicide’s use and harm to endangered species.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. EPA green lights dicamba until 2020
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arkansas and Missouri ban dicamba herbicide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dicamba drift sows trouble in Arkansas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE