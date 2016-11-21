Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Europe plans $1.7 billion venture capital fund

by Alex Scott
November 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The European Union is set to launch a set of pan-European venture capital funds to finance emerging technology companies based in the bloc. The EU will provide the funds with a total of $430 million. It seeks to hire fund managers who will be tasked with raising a further $1.7 billion from private investors. Each fund will be required to operate across at least five member states. A key goal of the program is to provide start-ups with second-stage funding that enables them to grow into global companies, a process that is easier in the U.S. “There’s far less venture capital in Europe than in the U.S., and funds don’t have the scale or geographic scope to grow companies from early-stage to mid-cap and from mid-cap to global players,” says Carlos Moedas, EU commissioner for research, science & innovation. The average European venture capital fund is around $60 million, compared with $120 million in the U.S.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Europe to fund new wave of hydrogen projects
Europeans plan green hydrogen pipeline
Covestro borrows $240 million for sustainability R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE