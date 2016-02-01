Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Enlist Duo Sales Can Continue In U.S.

by Britt E. Erickson
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal court has refused to nix EPA’s approval of Dow AgroSciences’ Enlist Duo, an herbicide mixture containing glyphosate and 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid. The decision allows Enlist Duo to remain on the U.S. market while the agency reevaluates the controversial product. EPA approved the mixture in 2014 for use in a few states on corn and soybeans that are genetically modified to tolerate the two herbicides. But late last year, after receiving information about the two herbicides’ synergistic effects, the agency asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to rescind that approval. EPA claims that it did not have this information when it approved registration of Enlist Duo. The agency is in the process of reevaluating the product. Dow is planning for a full-scale launch of Enlist corn this year, if it can get approval from China to allow imports of this commodity. The company is also planning widespread commercialization of Enlist soybeans in 2017.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herbicide duo of 2,4-D and glyphosate can remain in use, court rules
Bayer ditches plan for US dicamba plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. EPA green lights dicamba until 2020

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE