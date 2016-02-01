Enlist Duo Sales Can Continue In U.S.

A federal court has refused to nix EPA’s approval of Dow AgroSciences’ Enlist Duo, an herbicide mixture containing glyphosate and 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid. The decision allows Enlist Duo to remain on the U.S. market while the agency reevaluates the controversial product. EPA approved the mixture in 2014 for use in a few states on corn and soybeans that are genetically modified to tolerate the two herbicides. But late last year, after receiving information about the two herbicides’ synergistic effects, the agency asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to rescind that approval. EPA claims that it did not have this information when it approved registration of Enlist Duo. The agency is in the process of reevaluating the product. Dow is planning for a full-scale launch of Enlist corn this year, if it can get approval from China to allow imports of this commodity. The company is also planning widespread commercialization of Enlist soybeans in 2017.