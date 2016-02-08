Advertisement

People

Peter Stang Receives China’s Cooperation Award

by Linda Wang
February 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 6
HIGHEST HONOR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Peter Stang
Stang is presented with the award during a ceremony in Beijing in January.
Two men being presented with awards.
Credit: Courtesy of Peter Stang
Stang is presented with the award during a ceremony in Beijing in January.

In recognition of his long-standing work in promoting scientific collaborations between the U.S. and China, Peter J. Stang was presented with China’s International Cooperation Award in Science & Technology during a ceremony in Beijing on Jan. 8. The award is China’s highest honor in science for foreigners, and it was given this year to seven scientists from six countries.

Stang is Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Utah and editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Last year, he was among the recipients of the 2015 People’s Republic of China Friendship Award, which is the country’s highest award for foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to the country’s economic and social progress. Stang is a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“This prestigious award will further facilitate my already extensive collaborations with Chinese colleagues as it will enhance my visibility and help with funding in China,” Stang says. “It will allow me to tackle more challenging problems with the aid of colleagues in China who have expertise that I do not have.”

The other recipients of the International Cooperation Award are Joannes E. Frencken, a dental health expert from the Netherlands; Jan-Christer Janson, a professor of chemistry at Uppsala University; W. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection & Immunity at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health; Kazuki Okimura, president of the Japan Science & Technology Agency; Carlo Rubbia, a Nobel Laureate in Physics from Italy; and Evgeny Velikhov, president of the Russian National Research Centre’s Kurchatov Institute.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

