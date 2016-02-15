Chemours Plans Refrigerants

Chemours is considering a $178 million refrigerant plant in Ingleside, Texas, that could start up in late 2018. According to documents filed with Texas tax and regulatory authorities, the facility would produce the hydrofluoroolefin HFO-1234yf, a low-global-warming-potential automotive air-conditioning fluid aimed at replacing the hydrofluorocarbon HFC-134a, which Chemours also produces in Ingleside. Chemours hasn’t made a final decision and could instead build the plant in Changshu, China, where it currently makes the refrigerant but is running out of capacity. Competitor Honeywell is building a $300 million HFO-1234yf plant in Geismar, La., scheduled to begin commercial sales in early 2017. One factor that may sway Chemours’s decision is a preliminary determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce to protect U.S. refrigerant makers and impose antidumping duties on Chinese imports. According to the American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition, whose members include Chemours and Honeywell, “without an adequate return on investment, the U.S. industry will be unable to maintain current production levels or to develop the next generation of refrigerants.”
