Environment

Uniting Against Terrorism

February 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
Most Popular in Environment

Thank you for your article about the ­terrorist attack in Pakistan that took the lives of Bacha Khan University chemistry professor Syed Hamid Hussain and undergraduate student Sajid Hussain (C&EN, Feb. 1, page 10). This is a tragedy for all professionals and for chemists ­especially.

As professionals, we must be on our guard to prevent terrorism. Professor Hamid saved others; he himself was killed. What a testimony. These were generous hearts. As one body, especially as chemists, we all suffer and mourn this loss in our community.

Ken Baer
via C&EN’s website http://cenm.ag/pakistanattack

It is a matter of severe grief for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, that terrorists attacked a renowned Pakistani university and deprived us of a source of knowledge and research. But we are confident that this brutal event cannot shake our continuous support of research and development not only in Pakistan but throughout the world. We affirm that Hamid’s restless efforts will not go in vain.

Qamar uz Zaman
via C&EN’s website http://cenm.ag/pakistanattack

Hamid’s heroic deed demands a solemn pledge to join hands at all levels against outlaws getting access to dangerous chemicals, explosives, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). It also demands the formation of a harmonized domestic and international legal regime, assistance in trace evidence collection and analysis, and interpretation of such evidence in courtrooms.

In continuation of these efforts, a symposium titled “Chemistry of Peace” is being organized for the upcoming ACS national meeting in San Diego.

This symposium will aim to highlight different means of terrorism challenging the world today and will seek a system to combat terrorist access to those chemicals that are used as IEDs. The symposium will include the following segments:

1. “Terror and Terrorism—Epistemology & Various Connotations: Global & Domestic Impact.”

2. “Countering Terrorism & Attaining Peace: Chemistry of Peace.”

3. “Chemical & Explosives Terrorism: Domestic & International Implications.”

4. “Chemistry & Human Rights: Hand in Hand for Peace & Stability.”

Let us rise and join in the fight against terrorism.

Abdullah Usman
via C&EN’s website http://cenm.ag/pakistanattack

