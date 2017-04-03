David Beratan wins Florida Award

David Beratan, the R.J. Reynolds Professor of Chemistry at Duke University, has won the 2017 Florida Award, presented by the ACS Florida Section.
The award recognizes leadership and contributions toward the advancement of the profession of chemistry. The honor is bestowed to a chemist working in the southeastern U.S.
Beratan is being recognized for his contributions to theoretical biophysics and biophysical chemistry. His research group focuses on developing theoretical approaches to understand the function of complex molecular and macromolecular systems.
