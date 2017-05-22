Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Daikin settles PFOA suit

by Marc S. Reisch
May 22, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal circuit court judge has approved a $5 million payment by Japanese chemical maker Daikin to settle charges that it polluted drinking water in Decatur, Ala. About $4 million will be used to install a system to filter the fluorosurfactants perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) that leached into the Tennessee River from Daikin’s fluoropolymer manufacturing site in Decatur. The remaining funds will be used to pay plaintiff attorney fees and to compensate residents, who were warned not to drink the contaminated water. Also named in the suit are fluorochemicals maker 3M and its Dyneon fluoroelastomer subsidiary, which likewise operate in Decatur. 3M says the claims against it lack merit and that it stopped manufacturing PFOA and PFOS more than a decade ago. In February, Chemours and DuPont agreed to pay $670 million to settle claims that PFOA-contaminated drinking water near Parkersburg, W.Va., sickened residents. Water contaminated with the fluorosurfactants is also under scrutiny near industrial facilities in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; Gadsden, Ala.; and Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BASF will settle PFAS lawsuits related to Ciba acquisition
3M settles PFAS suit in Alabama
States sue over PFOA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE