Actions from the June board of directors meeting

The ACS Board of Directors met on June 1–2 in Baltimore and took several actions. The following are highlights:

The Committee on Professional & Member Relations announced Geraldine Richmond as the recipient of the 2018 Priestley Medal (C&EN, June 12, page 3) and Carol Duane as the recipient of the 2018 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society (C&EN, June 19, page 36).

On the recommendation of the Public Access & Diversity Stakeholder Working Group and with support of the Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, the board approved a statement titled “Freedom to Meet without Limitations.” This statement was developed based on the society’s core value of diversity and inclusion in response to the North Carolina law known as H.B. 2, or the “bathroom bill,” and a similar bill in Texas. The working group will advise the board on how it should handle currently scheduled and future meetings in states that have adopted or are considering adopting such legislation.

On the recommendation of the Committee on the Petroleum Research Fund, the board voted to approve ACS Petroleum Research Fund grants for fundamental research in the petroleum field.

The board also voted to approve the continuation of the Joint Board-Council Committees on Chemists with Disabilities, on Public Relations & Communications, and on Women Chemists. It also voted to approve amendments to the bylaws on the rights of affiliates.

In other news, the board received an update from the Joint Board-CPC Task Force on Governance Design on its efforts to incorporate feedback on its presentations to almost three dozen committees, caucuses, and other groups at the spring national meeting to consider a design for a next-generation governance model that will help ACS advance its objectives, develop the case for effective change based on that model, and provide a model and implementation road map to the board and council.

