Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Phosphorus boosts lithium-ion battery charge capacity

Red phosphorus nanoparticles boost lithium-ion battery charge storage capacity

by Mitch Jacoby
January 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
Using nanoparticulate red phosphorus (photo of 0.5 g of powder and micrograph) to make battery anodes boosts charge storage capacity.
This image includes a photo of powdered red phosphorus and a micrograph showing its nanoparticle composition.
Credit: Nano Lett.
Using nanoparticulate red phosphorus (photo of 0.5 g of powder and micrograph) to make battery anodes boosts charge storage capacity.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nano Lett.
This image includes a photo of powdered red phosphorus and a micrograph showing its nanoparticle composition.
Credit: Nano Lett.

Using a solution-phase process to prepare red phosphorus in nanoparticle form, researchers in Taiwan have converted the inexpensive phosphorus allotrope from an electrochemically weak material to a highly promising one (Nano Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.6b05081). The team, led by Hsing-Yu Tuan of National Tsing Hua University, demonstrated that the nanomaterial can be used to make lithium-ion-battery anodes with higher charge storage capacity than the graphite ones used commercially. Battery researchers have tried previously to take advantage of red phosphorus’s large theoretical charge capacity, which is roughly seven times as high as graphite’s. But phosphorus is a poor electrical conductor and swells drastically during lithiation cycles, causing anodes to crack. Blending phosphorus with carbon, which is a common approach, improves conductivity but dilutes the phosphorus, limiting the boost in charge capacity. So Tuan’s group formed iodine-doped red phosphorus nanoparticles by reacting PI3 with ethylene glycol and cetyltrimethylammonium bromide. Pellets formed from the nanoparticles exhibit conductivities more than 10 billion times as high as that of commercial red phosphorus. Anodes made from the new material show an initial charge capacity that reaches red phosphorus’s theoretical value and falls slowly over hundreds of charge cycles.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE