Science Communication

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Painting pigments

by Manny I. Fox Morone
August 30, 2024
A watercolor painting of reddish pink chrysanthemums sits on a table made of white bricks. An overlaid structure of chrysanthemin frames the flowers in the painting, and various artist's implements, like brushes and a small wooden tray of watercolor paints, are strewn around the table.
Credit: Nadine Peez/n.p.ainting

Nadine Peez likes chrysanthemums, so much so that she painted this watercolor of the flower overlaid with the molecular structure of chrysanthemin. The eponymous chemical is a pigment that contributes to reddish colors in chrysanthemum flowers and a wide array of fruits. In addition to being an artist, Peez is a PhD chemist who now works as a business innovation manager at Spectral Service, a contract NMR spectroscopy lab. Unsurprisingly, she makes her own watercolor paints.

Check out @n.p.ainting on Instagram to see more of Peez’s artwork and to get a link to her online shop.

Submitted by n.p.ainting/Nadine Peez

