Chemistry in Pictures: Painting pigments

Nadine Peez likes chrysanthemums, so much so that she painted this watercolor of the flower overlaid with the molecular structure of chrysanthemin. The eponymous chemical is a pigment that contributes to reddish colors in chrysanthemum flowers and a wide array of fruits. In addition to being an artist, Peez is a PhD chemist who now works as a business innovation manager at Spectral Service, a contract NMR spectroscopy lab. Unsurprisingly, she makes her own watercolor paints.
Check out @n.p.ainting on Instagram to see more of Peez’s artwork and to get a link to her online shop.
Submitted by n.p.ainting/Nadine Peez
