Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Science Communication

Newscripts

Escape room outreach and playing the publication game

by Brianna Barbu
August 5, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

Escape the lab

Searching for a group activity to do with your lab mates at ACS Fall 2024 in Denver? Why not try out an escape room based on actual chemistry research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

A photograph of the interior of the Molecule Maker Lab Institute escape room.
Credit: Brianna Barbu/C&EN
Light at the end of the puzzle: This Newscriptster got to experience the escape room firsthand at a conference in Atlanta in June 2024.

UIUC’s Molecule Maker Lab Institute (MMLI) is a research center focused on developing artificial intelligence and automation platforms for designing new materials. The institute also does a lot of community outreach. And one of their newest outreach tools is an escape room.

UIUC informatics and theater students designed and built the room as part of an escape room design class, MMLI education postdoctoral scholar James Planey tells Newscripts. The students spent the fall 2023 semester working with MMLI faculty and staff to develop the puzzles and set pieces for an engaging educational experience. The official public debut of the escape room was in April 2024 at an engineering open house at UIUC.

All the puzzles revolve around searching for clues to recover the last known results from an AI-powered organic solar cell research lab that has been mysteriously vacated. If players get stuck, they can get hints from the lab’s AI assistant TEDD, voiced by the human operating the escape room.

One of the puzzles uses a modified version of some molecular design software that the institute developed and actual data from research going on in UIUC labs. But Planey says the point is less about getting into the nitty-gritty details about how to optimize molecules’ properties than about demonstrating the importance of experimentation and collaboration and how AI tools can help scientists solve problems.

“It’s not going to teach the chemistry folks new chemistry, but . . . this is how we’re engaging and sharing and exposing people to what we do,” Planey says. Now the project is on the move again; the escape room will be set up in room 703 of the Colorado Convention Center during the upcoming American Chemical Society fall conference. ACS publishes C&EN but is not involved in editorial decisions.

 

A game of publish or perish

Or if you prefer your lab social functions with a side of sabotage and satire, you might be interested in The Publish or Perish Game—the only party game about academic publishing!

A photo of The Publish or Perish game.
Credit: Max Hui Bai
Piled higher and deeper: At the end of the game, everyone uses the publications they’ve collected to improvise a mini thesis defense.

The game is the brainchild of PhD social scientist and entrepreneur Max Hui Bai. The core mechanics are simple: players compete to claim manuscript cards by playing the appropriate combinations of research cards and action cards. Each manuscript has a cheeky title and abstract—and more importantly, a citation point value. The person with the highest point total at the end of the game wins.

Bai tells Newscripts that he designed the game to be understandable and engaging for the general public, but the satirical elements will have a special meaning to anyone who’s spent enough time in academia.

Players must applaud and congratulate their peers on every publication (or else they suffer a penalty)—even as they all openly try to sabotage each other by bestowing research mishaps, audits, and budget cuts on their competitors. Trash talk is extremely encouraged, and there’s even a bonus given at the end of the game to the snarkiest commenter.

Some of the action cards force players to answer a trivia question or lose cards from their hands. Bai says he’s not a big trivia buff, but he wanted a mechanism that would reward players for their esoteric knowledge—and provide additional fodder for lighthearted mockery.

This Newscripster got her hands on a “preprint” version of the game with the “Revenge of Reviewer 2” expansion card pack and tested it out with the help of some friends and coworkers. The general consensus was that it was the most fun any of us has ever had reliving our grad school trauma—though the gameplay took longer than the 30–60 min described in the instructions. That also tracks fairly well with how academia often works.

Bai says he’s nearly done workshopping the game and will be launching a Kickstarter campaign this fall to secure the funds he needs to release it.

Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists don’t focus on just the science; they are poets and bakers as well
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN scenery and teaching with chemistry puns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jennifer Doudna’s tips for new entrepreneurs
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE