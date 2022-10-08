Detroit to get a $1.6 billion electric vehicle battery factory

The electric vehicle battery maker Our Next Energy (ONE) has selected Van Buren Township—a Detroit suburb—for a $1.6 billion factory. ONE’s flagship automotive battery stacks two different chemistries: anode-free cells, which incorporate lithium metal, for large capacity and lithium iron phosphate cells for a rapid charge-discharge cycle. The firm says a sedan running on its battery has a range of 600 miles (965 km) or more per charge. ONE has raised about $90 million since summer 2021; participating investors include Breakthrough Energy Ventures and BMW. The State of Michigan is providing a $215 million grant to the project, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says will create 2,112 jobs with an average salary of over $67,000. In a press release, ONE emphasized the plant’s sustainable design. Plans include powering it with at least 50% renewable energy and sourcing raw materials from a “well-known North American battery recycler” that ONE did not name. The firm expects to be producing enough batteries for 200,000 electric vehicles per year by 2027.
This article was updated on Oct. 17, 2022, to correct the name of Michigan's governor. Her name is Gretchen Whitmer, not Gretchen Winter.
