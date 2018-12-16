SK Innovation to build big battery plant in Georgia

South Korea’s SK Innovation says it will spend $1.7 billion to build an electric-vehicle battery plant in Jackson County, Georgia. SK already supplies batteries to Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai Motor, both of which have auto plants in Alabama. It also supplies Kia Motors, which has a plant in Georgia. Last year, Hyundai said it planned to invest $3.1 billion in its US operations. SK will begin construction early next year on the first phase of the battery plant, which will cost $1 billion and employ 1,000 workers.
