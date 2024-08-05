Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Umicore, BASF pull back on battery materials

by Matt Blois
August 5, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

Adjusting to slower growth in the battery industry, Umicore is delaying investment into new battery materials plants. The firm will also record a $1.7 billion write-off of the value of its existing battery plants, which the company expects to be underutilized over the next few years. Umicore has stopped its spending on a cathode materials plant that it started building in Ontario last year, and says it will also delay construction of a European battery recycling plant. The loss on existing plants is mostly due to lower demand from customers in China. Umicore overestimated the near-term growth of the battery industry, but the company says it still expects more significant demand for batteries toward the end of the decade. Several other firms are also slowing new investments in battery materials. BASF recently backed away from plans to build a nickel refinery in Indonesia and a battery recycling plant in Spain. And in July, Albemarle announced it would idle a lithium processing plant in Australia and pause construction on an expansion to that site. Northvolt is also reviewing the pace of its battery investments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Liontown considers delaying lithium mine expansion
Albemarle to cut spending after lithium prices fall
Li-Cycle reconsidering New York recycling plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE