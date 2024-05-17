Asahi Kasei installs electrolyzers

Asahi Kasei has started up four water electrolysis modules, each with a capacity of 0.8 MW, in Kawasaki, Japan. The pilot installation is meant to test its Aqualyzer alkaline water electrolyzer technology, which the company says is optimized for green hydrogen production. Asahi aims to develop an electrolyzer system based on 10 MW modules. It hopes that its business in selling electrolyzers will generate annual sales of $600 million by 2030.
