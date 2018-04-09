Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Renewables

A renewable energy take-back program

How First Solar recovers 90% of materials from its CdTe panels

by Melody M. Bomgardner
April 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

 

An illustrated flow chart shows how First Solar recycles glass and CdTe from old solar panels.
Credit: First Solar/C&EN
Semiconductor rescue
 First Solar separates the cadmium telluride semiconductor from old panels’ glass and polymer sheets, then reclaims and purifies the material for use in new panels. 
Source: First Solar

Many companies produce photovoltaic modules, but First Solar is the only one in the world that has an end-to-end recycling process.

COVER STORY

A renewable energy take-back program

The company started selling modules in 2002 and now has about 5% of the solar market. Instead of crystalline silicon, First Solar’s photovoltaics are based on a thin-film cadmium telluride semiconductor. The firm’s recycling process, which started up in 2005, runs alongside manufacturing at its facilities in the U.S. and Malaysia. First Solar has a stand-alone recycling facility in Germany and plans to include recycling at a plant it is building in Vietnam.

Customers can choose whether to have the company reclaim their old modules—and most do. “As long as we keep bringing the cost down we will keep getting the material,” says Sukhwant Raju, First Solar’s global recycling director.

First Solar reclaims and reuses 90% of the panels’ semiconductor material, Raju says. “We have been very focused right from day one to have a closed-loop process. As we improve panels we want to improve recycling.”

The company’s process is now in its third generation. First, the panels are crushed and shredded. A chemical process separates the semiconductor material from the glass and the glass is recovered. Then the semiconductor material is cleaned, separated, and refined in a chemical process so that it can be used in new panels. First Solar has streamlined the process so it does not produce effluent.

Raju says First Solar’s end-to-end process is so efficient that the company might move into crystalline silicon panel recycling. Though the materials differ, the process is similar enough, he contends. “It’s just incremental change for us. We already have the equipment, the labor, and the experience. It’s just ‘go and install another line.’ ”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NorSun plans solar wafer factory in the US
Reliance Industries invests in next-generation solar firm Caelux
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solar panels face recycling challenge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE