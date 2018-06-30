Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. EPA lowers lead dust exposure levels

by Andrea Widener
June 30, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chipping lead paint on 1035 E. Oliver Street in Baltimore, MD.
Credit: Lloyd Fox/TNS/Newscom
The limit on lead dust from windows like this one in Baltimore would be lowered under a new EPA proposal.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to lower limits on lead dust on floors and window sills, the agency announced June 25. The new limits apply to pre-1978 housing and any child-occupied facility, such as a daycare or school. The proposed hazard standard for floors would fall from 430 µg/m² to 108 µg/m², and the acceptable level for windows would fall from 2,700 µg/m2 to 1,100 µg/m2. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has said that lead exposure is a priority at the agency, though most of his public statements focus on lead in drinking water rather than childhood exposure though paint. “Lead-contaminated dust from chipped and peeling lead-based paint is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children,” Pruitt said in a statement announcing the lower levels. “Strengthening the standards for lead in dust is an important component of EPA’s strategy to curtail childhood lead exposure.” In 1978, EPA banned lead in residential paints, but it is still allowed in industrial paints. Lead is common in paints worldwide, especially in developing countries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA sets new lead dust standard
EPA Science Advisers Urge Tighter Limit On Ozone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Eyes Tighter Ozone Air Standard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE