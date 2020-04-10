Mitsubishi to work on CO2 to methanol

Three Mitsubishi companies are teaming up to research converting CO2 into methanol. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems is leading the effort, joined by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical. Conducted over the next year, the study will explore building a 20-metric-ton-per-day methanol plant at an oil refinery in Hokkaido, Japan, that would consume H2 made as a refinery by-product, H2 from electrolysis, and captured CO2.
