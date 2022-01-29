Air Liquide, BASF, and Shell back CO₂ storage in Houston

Three more companies—Air Liquide, BASF, and Shell—have voiced their support for ambitious carbon-capture-and-storage goals for the Houston area laid out by ExxonMobil. Last year, ExxonMobil proposed a massive hub that would gather industrial carbon dioxide waste from around the Houston Ship Channel and inject it under the Gulf of Mexico.
The hub would cost about $100 billion to build and sequester 100 million metric tons per year of the greenhouse gas by 2040. Other chemical companies in support of large-scale carbon capture in the Houston area include Dow, Ineos, Linde, and LyondellBasell Industries.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter