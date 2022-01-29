Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Air Liquide, BASF, and Shell back CO₂ storage in Houston

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Three more companies—Air Liquide, BASF, and Shell—have voiced their support for ambitious carbon-capture-and-storage goals for the Houston area laid out by ExxonMobil. Last year, ExxonMobil proposed a massive hub that would gather industrial carbon dioxide waste from around the Houston Ship Channel and inject it under the Gulf of Mexico.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

CF Industries links with ExxonMobil for CO₂
Firms planning clean ammonia
ExxonMobil advancing Texas hydrogen project

The hub would cost about $100 billion to build and sequester 100 million metric tons per year of the greenhouse gas by 2040. Other chemical companies in support of large-scale carbon capture in the Houston area include Dow, Ineos, Linde, and LyondellBasell Industries.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE