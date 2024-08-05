CF Industries links with ExxonMobil for CO₂

CF Industries Holdings has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to sequester carbon dioxide emissions from natural gas–based ammonia production at CF Industries’ Yazoo City, Mississippi, plant. Starting in 2028, ExxonMobil will transport and store up to 500,000 metric tons (t) per year of CO2 for CF Industries, representing about half the site’s emissions. CF Industries plans to spend $100 million on a CO2 dehydration and compression unit. With this deal, ExxonMobil has contracts in place to store 5.5 million t of CO2 annually. It has another contract for CF Industries’ Donaldsonville, Louisiana, ammonia complex to store 2 million t of CO2.
